Analysts Set RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Price Target at $3.25

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of RA Medical Systems worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMED traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.28.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 122.11% and a negative net margin of 791.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

