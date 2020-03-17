Analysts Set Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $159.50

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of Spotify stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.18. 52,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

