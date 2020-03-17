Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Down 16%

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)’s share price fell 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $37.20, 9,370,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 309% from the average session volume of 2,292,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

