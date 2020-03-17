Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Broadcom worth $67,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.91.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.93 on Tuesday, reaching $199.51. 7,051,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

