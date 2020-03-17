Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $283,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,362,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. 34,170,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,816. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Aegis increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

