Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $108.17 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $108,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,151. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.