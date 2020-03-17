Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $123.78 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $123,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,374,000 after buying an additional 636,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

PEP traded up $14.09 on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. 1,619,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

