Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $199.86 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $199,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.88. 12,288,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,536. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.59.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

