Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $141,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 859,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,550,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,000,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,720,000 after buying an additional 570,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,431,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,480. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

