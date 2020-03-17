Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $73,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,856,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 137,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.42. 11,719,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 677.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,206 shares of company stock worth $69,319,346. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

