Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $56,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.