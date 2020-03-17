Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,346 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.43.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

