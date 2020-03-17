Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $35.92, approximately 1,300,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 592,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In related news, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 232,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.