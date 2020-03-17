Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $31.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 3.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $31,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 868,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 465,872 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 412,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

