BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Facebook makes up 1.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,270,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,816. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

