BMO Capital Markets Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $46.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.95.

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,990,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,638. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

