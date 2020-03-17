Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

BPF.UN stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.66. 90,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The company has a market cap of $166.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.84 and a 12-month high of C$18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

