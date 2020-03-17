Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

BPF.UN stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.66. 90,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The company has a market cap of $166.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.84 and a 12-month high of C$18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit