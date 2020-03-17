Brokerages Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Target Price at $109.67

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several analysts have commented on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 126,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.