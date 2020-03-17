Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cadence Bancorp worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,334 shares of company stock worth $798,481. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

