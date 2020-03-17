CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,230. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.