Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

