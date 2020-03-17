Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) were down 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 555,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 502,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.53.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Lambert purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,677.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

