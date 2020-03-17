Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Crown Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.90.
About Crown Capital Partners
