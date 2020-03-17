Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Crown Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

