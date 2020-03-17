CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $20.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.76. 5,350,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

