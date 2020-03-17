CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. AT&T comprises 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 59,520,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,067,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

