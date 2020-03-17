CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. 22,398,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,855,491. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

