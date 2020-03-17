CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $617,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,795,000 after purchasing an additional 321,762 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 1,595,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,102,870. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

