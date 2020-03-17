CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. 3M comprises 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 334,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,953,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of 3M by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,114,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

