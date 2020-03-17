CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,883,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,046,000 after purchasing an additional 182,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,587,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

