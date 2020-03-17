CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 6,019,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,647,516. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

