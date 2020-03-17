CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 58,029,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,009,592. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

