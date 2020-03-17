CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,344 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.43.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. 535,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.