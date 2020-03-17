CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 279,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. 269,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.84 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.