CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 405,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. 1,619,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.