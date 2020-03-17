CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,949,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 494,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 15,857,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,703. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $90.58 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

