Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.43 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,927,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 7.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Visa worth $2,429,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.23. 16,940,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.