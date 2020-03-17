Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 27th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.75. 20,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.34. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $976.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

