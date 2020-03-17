Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $168,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 40,796,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

