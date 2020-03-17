Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 16,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,456. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.92. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GALT. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.