Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Garrison Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Garrison Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

GARS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

