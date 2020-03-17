Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 728,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 970,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

