Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.35, 1,473,815 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 893,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

