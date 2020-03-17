Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.35, 1,473,815 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 893,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

