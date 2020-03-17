Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,419. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.