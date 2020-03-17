IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of IMPUY stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 175,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.36. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMPUY. ValuEngine raised IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

