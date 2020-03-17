Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 16.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares were down 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.51 and last traded at $137.28, approximately 853,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 646,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

