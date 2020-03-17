Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 16.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares were down 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.51 and last traded at $137.28, approximately 853,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 646,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.83 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period.
About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.