Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up about 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of F.N.B. worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

