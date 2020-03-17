Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Outfront Media worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 5,203,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.