Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 17,175 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,731,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

