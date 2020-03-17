Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,316,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,164. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

