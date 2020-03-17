Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. IBERIABANK comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKC traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 1,571,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

